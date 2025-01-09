Saudi Arabia, Iraq extend congratulations to newly elected Lebanese president

Newly elected Lebanese president Joseph Aoun delivers a speech at the parliament building in Beirut on January 9, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Saudi Arabia and Iraq offered their congratulations to Joseph Aoun on Thursday following his election as Lebanon's new president.

Aoun was elected president after securing 99 votes during a second round of voting in the 128-seat parliament.

His election ended over two years of political vacuum in Lebanon since Michel Aoun left office in October 2022.

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz sent a cable of congratulations to Aoun, offering his "best wishes for success and prosperity to the Lebanese president and the brotherly people of Lebanon," the Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

His Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent a similar cable, wishing "success and advancement for the Lebanese president and the Lebanese people."

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, for his part, congratulated Lebanon on the completion of its presidential election.

"We wish President Aoun success in his important duties," he said on his X account, adding that this step was "on the path to consolidating stability and strengthening the state of institutions."

Aoun, who has led the Lebanese army since 2017, became the fifth army commander in Lebanon's history to ascend to the presidency, the fourth in a row, and the 14th president overall.

The president's term lasts six years, with no reelection allowed until six years after the end of his mandate.

The president plays a key role in signing laws and appointing the prime minister in consultation with parliament.

According to the Lebanese Constitution, the president must be a Maronite Christian, the prime minister a Sunni Muslim, and the parliamentary speaker a Shia Muslim.



















