Lebanon’s new president calls for comprehensive defense policy, dialogue with Syria

Lebanon's newly elected President Joseph Aoun called Thursday for a comprehensive defense policy to counter Israeli assaults and for dialogue with neighboring Syria.



Aoun was elected by the Lebanese parliament on Thursday, ending over two years of political vacuum since President Michel Aoun left office in October 2022.



"I invite all parties to discuss a comprehensive defense policy that enables the state to end the Israeli occupation and repel its aggression," Aoun said in his inaugural speech to parliament.



He also pledged to rebuild areas devastated by Israeli attacks, including southern Lebanon, the Bekaa region, Beirut's southern suburbs, and other affected areas across the country.



"As Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, I reaffirm the state's exclusive right to bear arms," he said, underlining his commitment to asserting state authority.



Addressing ties with Syria, Aoun said, "We have the opportunity to begin a serious dialogue with the Syrian state and establish healthy relations between our nations."



He highlighted several key topics, including "respect for the sovereignty and independence of both countries, securing the borders in both directions, non-interference in each other's internal affairs, and the issue of the missing persons."



Aoun also stressed the importance of addressing the issue of Syrian refugees, which he said had existential implications for Lebanon. He urged cooperation with Syria and the international community to resolve the crisis.



The new president underscored the need to tackle this issue "free from racist proposals or negative approaches" and expressed his commitment to working with the next Lebanese government and parliament to establish a clear, implementable mechanism to facilitate the return of refugees to their country.







