As Lebanon prepares for presidential election, Israeli drones intensify flights over southern Lebanon

The Israeli army's drones on Thursday morning were spotted flying over several towns in southern Lebanon in a fresh violation of the fragile Israel-Lebanon cease-fire and on the day of an important parliamentary session that is scheduled to elect a president.

According to the official Lebanese National News Agency, the Israeli army drones have been flying over the Nabatieh district areas since early morning.

The Israeli fresh violation came hours before the Lebanese Parliament is scheduled to convene for a special session to elect a long-awaited president which has been vacant for over two years.

After President Michel Aoun's term ended on Oct. 31, 2022, Lebanon's parliament failed to elect a new president during 12 sessions.

On Wednesday, the Lebanese broadcaster reported 19 Israeli violations to the cease-fire bringing the Israeli total cease-fire violations since Nov. 27 to over 400, including the deaths of 32 Lebanese people and the injury of 39 others.

The cease-fire agreement aimed to end over 14 months of fighting between the Israeli army and Hezbollah group since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023.

Under the cease-fire terms, Israel is required to withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line -- a de facto border -- in phases, while the Lebanese army is to deploy in southern Lebanon within 60 days.

Data from the Lebanese Health Ministry indicates that since Israel's onslaught against Lebanon began on Oct. 8, 2023, at least 4,063 people have been killed, including women, children, and health workers, while 16,664 others injured.