3 Palestinians, including 1 child, killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza school

At least three Palestinians were killed and 25 others injured on Thursday in an Israeli airstrike on a school sheltering thousands of displaced people in the Jabalia area of northern Gaza.

According to the Civil Defense Service, the deceased included a child and a woman.

The Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed over 46,000 people, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.



















