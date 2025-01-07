Turkish charity continues medical aid to Gaza amid Israeli attacks

Türkiye's Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) on Tuesday said it continues to provide medical aid to Gaza as Israeli attacks continue.

The charity in a statement said it has been supporting hundreds of thousands of Gazans in various areas, including food, shelter, and hygiene, since Oct. 7, 2023, when it launched a military offensive that has so far claimed nearly 46,000 lives and reduced the enclave to rubble.

As part of its health care efforts, the foundation has sent 12 ambulances to Gaza, along with 501 types of medicines and medical supplies, 167 medical beds and examination cabinets, 40 wheelchairs, 100 patient walkers, 100 crutches, 9,274 patient diapers, and 108,308 hygiene kits.

Medical equipment such as ultrasound machines, X-ray machines, autorefractors, dental chairs, and patient monitors have also been delivered to hospitals.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.

















