European Commission urges all parties not to attack humanitarian convoys in Gaza

The European Commission on Tuesday called on all parties not to attack aid convoys in Gaza as humanitarian efforts are at a "breaking point."

When asked by Anadolu about the latest remarks by Tom Fletcher, the under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, who stated, "Effort to save lives of survivors in Gaza is at breaking point," commission spokesperson Eva Hrncirova said Commissioner Hadja Lahbib was in contact with him.

"They had a call, and they discussed the situation. What I can say about the situation in Gaza is mainly that we call on all the parties not to attack the convoys of humanitarians," Hrncirova stressed.

She added, "Obviously, the humanitarian workers need to do their job, and we call on everybody to fulfill the international humanitarian law."

Regarding the EU-Israel Association Council meeting, Anouar El-Anouni, spokesperson for the EU's foreign affairs, said it was agreed to hold the Council with Israel "in the current year."

"Additionally, a high-level dialogue with the Palestinian Authority will also take place back-to-back," El-Anouni said. "At this stage, I do not have a specific date to share with you."













