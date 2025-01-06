50 complaints filed against Israeli soldiers abroad for war crimes in Gaza

Pro-Palestinian organizations have filed 50 complaints in courts around the world against Israeli soldiers for committing war crimes in Gaza, Israeli media said on Monday.

"About 50 complaints have been filed against reserve soldiers, 10 of which have been investigated without any arrests recorded so far," the public broadcaster KAN said.

KAN did not name these countries. However, the Israeli daily Haaretz said South Africa, Sri Lanka, Belgium, France, and Brazil saw complaints filed against Israeli soldiers.

KAN, citing the army's information security department, said Israeli soldiers publish nearly one million posts every day on social media platforms that document their involvement in war crimes in Gaza.

"No official instructions have been issued to ban travel to specific countries, but special cases are being dealt with cautiously," it added.

According to KAN, Israeli security authorities have recommended re-evaluating "high-risk" trips.

"Assessing legal risks has become an essential part of the decision-making process, with directives issued to reduce activity on social networks," it added.

Israeli media said Sunday that an Israeli reservist soldier on vacation in Brazil fled the country after a case was brought against him for war crimes in Gaza.

The Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed more than 45,800 people, mostly women and children, since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

In November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on the enclave.