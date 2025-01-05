Mossad chief to visit Qatar Monday for hostage swap talks with Hamas

The head of Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, David Barnea, is scheduled to depart for Doha on Monday to participate in talks regarding a hostage swap deal with Palestinian factions, Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported on Sunday.

Citing unnamed sources, the broadcaster said: "Barnea will travel to Doha on Monday to take part in the exchange deal negotiations."

Similarly, the Israeli Channel 12 also reported about Barnea's planned visit to Doha. The channel, quoting Israeli officials, noted significant progress in the negotiations, but said it is still too early to declare that the agreement is finalized.

On Friday, the Israeli delegation returned to Doha to resume indirect negotiations with Hamas, mediated by Qatar and Egypt.

Families of Israeli captives in Gaza have been urging Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to grant the delegation full authority to finalize a hostage exchange deal.

On Friday, Hamas announced the resumption of indirect negotiations with Israel in Qatar's capital, Doha, focusing on a cease-fire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, and the return of displaced persons.

Mediation efforts led by the US, Egypt, and Qatar to reach a cease-fire in Gaza have so far failed due to Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu's refusal to halt the war.

Israel holds over 10,300 Palestinian prisoners, while Hamas is said to be holding around 100 Israeli captives in Gaza. The group also said that dozens of captives had died in indiscriminate Israeli airstrikes.

The Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed over 45,800 victims, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023 despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





















