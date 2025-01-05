2 Palestinians injured by Israeli gunfire during West Bank raid

Two Palestinians were injured on Sunday evening by Israeli army gunfire during a military raid on the city of Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank.

In a statement, the Palestinian Health Ministry said that the injured individuals were transported to Rafidia Hospital in Nablus, where their condition was described as "stable."

According to the Palestinian news agency Wafa, Israeli forces stormed the Khillat al-Amoud area east of Nablus, firing live ammunition, sound bombs, and tear gas, resulting in injuries.

In the last few years, the Israeli military has conducted regular raids in the West Bank, which have escalated with the beginning of the war on the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, 2023. Palestinians have also been violently attacked by illegal settlers.

At least 837 Palestinians have since been killed and more than 6,700 injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

In July 2024, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land unlawful, and demanded the evacuation of all existing settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.



























