22 Palestinians killed, 14 missing from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

At least 22 Palestinians were killed and 14 others remain missing after Israeli airstrikes on Saturday targeted various areas in Gaza City and the southern city of Khan Younis.

A medical source told Anadolu that 11 Palestinians were killed and others injured in an airstrike on a home in the Shujaiya neighborhood of eastern Gaza City.

Palestinian Civil Defense said in a statement that its teams retrieved the bodies of six people killed when an Israeli strike targeted a civilian vehicle in the eastern Satar area of Khan Younis.

In a separate attack, three members of the Shubaki family-a man, his wife, and their unborn child-were killed when Israeli airstrikes hit their home in western Gaza City, according to another Civil Defense statement.

Another statement said rescue teams managed to extract two injured individuals from the rubble of a home belonging to the Ghoula family in the Shujaiya neighborhood but were unable to recover 11 others trapped beneath the debris, who remain missing.

In Khan Younis, a child was killed, 10 others were injured, and three people remain missing following an Israeli airstrike on a family home in the Mawasi area, which had previously been declared "safe" by Israeli forces, according to a medical source.

The same source reported that another Palestinian succumbed to injuries sustained in a prior Israeli strike on central Khan Younis.

Nine more Palestinians were injured in a separate airstrike on a home in Mawasi, Khan Younis, the source added.

The Israeli army also shelled the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza and continued demolishing structures in Beit Hanoun and Jabalia refugee camp.

Israel's continued attacks on hospitals and other off-limits civilian facilities such as mosques, churches, and schools are a possible war crime.

Since October 2023, the Israeli army's genocidal war on Gaza has killed more than 45,600 people, most of them women and children, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

In November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.









