Saudi airlift brings 4th relief plane to Damascus, supporting post-Assad Syria

A fourth Saudi relief plane landed in Damascus on Friday carrying essential aid as part of an airlift initiated by Saudi Arabia to assist the Syrian people following the fall of the Assad regime in December 2024.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the plane, organized by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, delivered food, shelter, and medical supplies to support those in need.

This follows three earlier flights, two on Wednesday and one on Thursday, each carrying similar cargo to aid Syrians in their recovery.

According to SPA, Saudi Arabia has been a consistent supporter of the Syrian people since the uprising began in 2011 and the country has provided humanitarian aid worth $856.9 million by the end of 2024.

The kingdom's commitment to reconstruction is timely, as recent World Bank reports indicate that 27% of Syrians -- around 5.7 million people -- live in extreme poverty, unable to meet their basic needs due to ongoing economic crises.

The airlift was launched in response to the critical humanitarian needs of Syrians after the fall of the Assad government, which marked the end of 61 years of Baath Party rule and 53 years of Assad family leadership.

The takeover came after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham fighters captured key cities in a lightning offensive that lasted less than two weeks.

