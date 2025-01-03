12 Israelis injured in shelter stampede following missile launch from Yemen

At least 12 Israelis were injured on Friday as crowds rushed to bomb shelters after a missile launched from Yemen entered Israeli airspace.

The Israeli army claimed to have intercepted the missile, but debris reportedly fell in the Modi'in area in central Israel.

The Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation confirmed that air raid sirens sounded across the greater Tel Aviv area, the Mediterranean coastal region, and Jerusalem.

Residents reported hearing explosions in and around Jerusalem.

Israeli political and security institutions are reportedly struggling to devise a strategy to halt Houthi attacks as ongoing Israeli airstrikes on critical sites in Yemen have failed to deter the group.

Media reports suggest widespread frustration within Israeli leadership over the escalating threat.

The Houthis, in solidarity with Gaza, which has been facing an Israeli genocidal war since Oct. 7, 2023, have targeted Israeli cargo ships or those associated with Tel Aviv in the Red Sea with missiles and drones, expressing a determination to continue operations until the end of the onslaught on the enclave.

Since the beginning of 2024, a coalition led by the US has been conducting airstrikes that it said are targeting Houthi locations in parts of Yemen in response to attacks by the group in the Red Sea. The counterattacks have been occasionally met with retaliation from the group.

With the intervention of Washington and London and an escalation of tensions, the Houthis announced that they consider all American and British ships military targets.



















