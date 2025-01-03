11 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip

At least 11 Palestinians were killed and others injured on Friday in Israeli airstrikes targeting five homes in the Gaza Strip.

According to a medical source, four Palestinians were killed and two others injured in an airstrike on a house and a nearby tent west of Deir al-Balah.

The source also reported that three Palestinians, including a journalist, were killed and others injured when a drone struck a house in the al-Sawarha area, north of Zawaida.

Two more Palestinians were killed and others wounded when a drone targeted a home south of the Nuseirat refugee camp.

A woman succumbed to injuries from an airstrike on a family home in Nuseirat late Thursday night, the source added.

Eyewitnesses reported Israeli artillery shelling in northern al-Bureij, west of the New Camp, and eastern areas of Nuseirat.

In Gaza City, a Palestinian was killed and others were injured in an airstrike targeting an apartment near Abdul Al Junction on al-Jalaa Street, according to a medical source.

Eyewitnesses also reported that Israeli naval forces shelled Gaza's coastline and opened fire toward homes along the shore.

In northern Gaza, the Israeli army continued its intense offensive in various areas.

Eyewitnesses reported demolition of homes west of Jabalia camp, where massive explosions were also heard.

On Thursday, Gaza's Government Media Office stated that the Israeli army had conducted 34 airstrikes over the past 24 hours, targeting unarmed civilians across the region. These strikes killed 71 Palestinians and injured dozens more.

Despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire, the Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed more than 45,550 victims, mostly women and children, since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

In November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.



















