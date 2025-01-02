Israel continues to violate cease-fire with Beirut, conducts 3 airstrikes in southern Lebanon

Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes on three areas in southern Lebanon on Thursday, continuing violations of the cease-fire agreement that went into effect on Nov. 27, 2024.

Israeli warplanes struck the Barij area on the northern outskirts of Iqlim Al-Tuffah in the Nabatieh District, Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported.

In another airstrike, Israel targeted the area between Zhalta and Jbaa in the Nabatieh District, southern Lebanon, the NNA reported, adding that in the third strike of the day, Israel targeted Mount Al-Rihan in the Jezzine District, southern Lebanon.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military claimed in a statement that its warplanes "destroyed medium-range rocket launch platforms used by Hezbollah at a military site belonging to the organization in southern Lebanon."

"Another military site in the Nabatieh area, alongside additional rocket launch platforms, was also targeted," according to the statement.

Early on Thursday, an Israeli patrol entered the town of Beit Lif in southern Lebanon for the first time since the cease-fire went into effect on Nov. 27.

The latest breaches brought the number of Israeli violations of the cease-fire deal to 349, according to an Anadolu tally based on figures released by the Lebanese authorities.

Under the cease-fire terms, Israel is required to withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line—a de facto border—in phases, while the Lebanese army is to deploy in southern Lebanon within 60 days.

Data from the Lebanese Health Ministry indicates that since Israel's onslaught against Lebanon began on Oct. 8, 2023, at least 4,063 victims have been killed, including women, children, and health workers, while 16,664 others have been injured.





