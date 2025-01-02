Gaza police chief, his deputy killed in Israeli strike in Khan Younis

The Gaza police chief and his aide were killed in an Israeli airstrike in the southern city of Khan Younis on Thursday, the Interior Ministry said.

A ministry statement said Mahmoud Salah and his deputy Hussam Shahwan were killed in a dawn strike by the Israeli army.

Several people were reportedly killed in the attack.

The ministry accused the Israeli army of "deliberately seeking to spread chaos in Gaza and exacerbate the humanitarian suffering of its citizens."

It called the killing of the two police officials "a blatant disregard to international law" by targeting the police force "despite its role as a civil protection body."

There was no comment from Israel on the attack.

Despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire, the Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed over 45,550 victims, mostly women and children, since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





















