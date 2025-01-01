Syria’s new foreign minister makes his 1st visit abroad to Saudi Arabia since Assad’s ouster

Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani arrived in the Saudi capital of Riyadh on Wednesday evening, marking his first international visit since the removal of Bashar Assad's regime.

The trip was organized at the invitation of Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported, citing an unnamed source from Syria's Foreign Ministry.

The Syrian delegation includes Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra and General Intelligence Chief Anas Khattab, underscoring the visit's diplomatic and strategic significance.

Earlier this week, Shaibani confirmed his planned visit to Saudi Arabia during a press conference in Damascus alongside Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya. He described the trip as a pivotal opportunity to establish stronger relations with the kingdom in various sectors.

Shaibani expressed gratitude for the invitation on X, saying, "I am honored to represent my country on this historic visit and look forward to building strategic ties with our brothers in Saudi Arabia."

This is the first visit by a Syrian official in the new transitional government formed after Assad's ouster, indicating a possible shift in regional dynamics and Syria's role in the Arab world.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party's regime, which had been in power since 1963.

The takeover came after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham fighters captured key cities in a lightning offensive that lasted less than two weeks.

A new administration led by Ahmed al-Sharaa has now taken charge.







