UN special rapporteur criticizes proposed Israeli draft bill on prison guards

UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese strongly criticized an Israeli draft bill aimed at recruiting volunteers as prison guards, warning that it could lead to increased abuses against Palestinian detainees.

In a post Sunday on X, Albanese called the proposal "so sickening," saying "Israel MUST BE STOPPED: starting with its politicians, its soldiers, its settlers, and its ideological fanatics."

"We must save the Palestinians from the depravity of the century," she emphasized.

The draft bill, introduced by Zvika Fogel, a member of parliament with the far-right Jewish Power party, was outlined in a tweet thread by Itay Epshtain, an expert on international humanitarian law.

The bill aims to expand Israel's prison guard force with volunteers holding full authority over detainees, citing a rise in incarcerations due to ongoing conflicts.

Epshtain said the political motivation behind the bill is "to bring violent extremists into the Israeli Prison Service, where they can torment Palestinian detainees and prisoners."

He added that an explanatory note accompanying the legislation highlights the need for increased staffing to manage the growing number of incarcerated Palestinians.

Albanese's remarks reflect broader international concerns over the treatment of Palestinian prisoners under Israeli custody.

Human rights groups have warned that the inclusion of volunteers in prison services could exacerbate existing abuses and lack of accountability.

The bill is expected to be reviewed by Israel's Ministerial Committee for Legislation.

Albanese and other advocates have urged the global community to intervene and address what they view as a dangerous and unjust policy.

Israel has killed more than 45,500 people in Gaza since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023 and reduced the enclave to rubble.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.