TURKISH DELEGATION IN DAMASCUS BEGINS ASSESSMENT OF SYRIAS ENERGY NEEDS

Turkish delegation in Damascus begins assessment of Syria's energy needs

A Turkish delegation arrived in Damascus to evaluate Syria's energy infrastructure, said Türkiye's Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar on Sunday.

Türkiye currently provides electricity and energy services to some regions in Syria, Bayraktar told reporters in the country's southeastern Şanlıurfa province.

Bayraktar also highlighted Türkiye's readiness to supply electricity to Syria and Lebanon.

"Of course, we'll have a clearer picture once we assess the situation in the transmission grid," he added.

Last week, Bayraktar said the delegation would evaluate the current state of energy infrastructure in Syria and discuss opportunities for cooperation and assistance.

"The primary issue in the country is electricity. A formula will be devised to ensure its supply," Bayraktar previously said.

Bashar al-Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups seized control of Damascus on Dec. 8, marking the end of the Baath Party's rule, which had been in power since 1963.

The takeover came after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham fighters captured key cities in a lightning offensive that lasted less than two weeks.