Top Ukrainian diplomat meets new Syrian administration leader in Damascus

Ukraine's top diplomat met with Ahmed al-Sharaa, leader of Syria's new administration, during an unannounced visit to the country's capital Damascus, local media reported on Monday.

Syrian state news agency SANA reported on X that al-Sharaa hosted a high-level Ukrainian delegation led by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, without providing further details on the meeting's agenda.

Ukrainian authorities have not disclosed the details of Sybiha's visit to the country in advance.

"Today in Damascus, I met with the leader of the Syrian administration Ahmed Al-Sharaa and personally conveyed the message of Ukraine's President @ZelenskyyUa to the Syrian people: we are with you and ready to assist in restoring normal life, stability, and food security" Sybiha posted on X following the meeting.

"We rely on the new Syria respecting international law, including Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. This will pave the way to fully restoring our diplomatic ties, political dialogue, and diplomatic presence. We are ready to develop cooperation in a number of areas," he added.

His visit to Syria came three days after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Kyiv sent 500 tons of wheat flour to the country as part of Kyiv's Grain From Ukraine initiative.

"The wheat flour is planned to be distributed to 33,250 families or 167,000 people, in the coming weeks. Each package weighs 15 kilograms (33 pounds) and can feed a family of five for one month," Zelenskyy said on X.

Last Monday, Zelenskyy said he instructed the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry to put in more effort to establish "all necessary contacts" with the new administration in Syria.