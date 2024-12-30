News Middle East Italian man killed in shark attack in Egypt

Italian man killed in shark attack in Egypt

A 48-year-old holidaymaker from Italy has been killed in a shark attack in the Red Sea in Egypt.



The man had been spending Christmas in Egypt with his family, the Italian news agency ANSA reported, citing the Egyptian authorities.



Another Italian tourist, aged 69, was seriously injured by the same animal. The beach in the popular resort of Marsa Alam on the Red Sea has now been closed.



Egypt's Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad announced a thorough investigation. According to her ministry, the attack occurred in deep water outside the actual swimming area.



According to the ANSA report, the Italian man who was killed was out diving. The man from Rome had celebrated his birthday on December 21st. His injured compatriot was taken to a hospital in Port Ghalib, about 50 kilometres further north.



Shark attacks are relatively rare worldwide; many more people die each year from snake bites or dog attacks, for example.



On Saturday, a man who was out fishing was killed by a shark off the north-eastern coast of Australia.





























