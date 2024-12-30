Israeli prime minister to stay in hospital after prostate removal surgery

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will stay in hospital for several days after prostate removal surgery, his office said.

Netanyahu underwent a surgery on Sunday after doctors discovered an infection in his urinary tract resulting from a benign enlargement of the prostate.

"The surgery ended successfully without complications," his office said in a statement. "The prime minister has woken up, is in good condition and is completely conscious."

According to the statement, the premier was moved to an underground, fortified recovery ward over fears of rocket fire.

Netanyahu was scheduled to appear in court this week for testimony in his corruption trial, but he will not show up after the surgery.

Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin would fill temporarily as acting prime minister during Netanyahu's absence.

His surgery came two days after the Israeli army raided the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza on Friday, burning sections and forcing patients and displaced civilians to flee.

Israel has killed more than 45,500 people in Gaza since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023, reducing the enclave to rubble.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.



















