Israeli communications minister storms Al-Aqsa Mosque

Israel's Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi, accompanied by settlers occupying Palestinian lands, stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem on Sunday.

Karhi performed rituals in one of the tunnels beneath the Western Wall (Al-Buraq Wall or Wailing Wall) and commented on the incursion on X.

"In these days when the Israeli army is achieving victories on all fronts, I am reminded of the Midrash's (Jewish religious texts) saying: 'In the future, the gates of Jerusalem will reach the gates of Damascus.'"

Hamas released a statement condemning Karhi's incursion and described his remarks as "dangerous."

The statement emphasized that his act of storming Al-Aqsa Mosque with illegal Israeli settlers and his comments confirm "the colonial entity's ambitions and aspirations for Arab lands" and signify its aggression toward regional countries and their people.

Calling for Arab and Muslim countries to unite against "Israeli occupation policies" and to counter Israel's ongoing plans and assaults, Hamas also called for effective action to stop Israel's ongoing genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

STATUS QUO CONCERNING AL-AQSA MOSQUE



Under the 1994 Wadi Araba Treaty between Jordan and Israel, Jordan is recognized as the custodian of religious affairs in Jerusalem.

A 2013 agreement between Jordan's King Abdullah II and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas reaffirmed Jordan's role in defending and overseeing Jerusalem's holy sites, including custodianship over Al-Aqsa Mosque, Islam's third holiest site.

According to the agreement, Al-Aqsa Mosque is under the protection of the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf Administration, which operates under Jordan's Ministry of Awqaf, Islamic Affairs and Holy Places.

Previously, Jewish visitors accessed Al-Aqsa Mosque with the permission of the Waqf Administration.

However, Israel's unilateral decisions have undermined the Waqf's authority, allowing Jewish settlers to enter the sacred site under police escort.

The Israeli government claims that the historic status quo -- where only Muslims are permitted to worship at Al-Aqsa while people of other religions may visit -- is maintained.

But video footage posted online has shown Jewish settlers conducting prayers and performing religious rituals during incursions into Al-Aqsa under Israeli police protection.

























