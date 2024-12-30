Israeli army detains 4 patients being transported from northern Gaza: Heath Ministry

The Israeli army detained four Palestinian patients while they were being transported from northern Gaza to Gaza City for treatment, the enclave's Health Ministry said Sunday.

"Occupation forces detained four patients out of 10 while they were being transported by the World Health Organization to receive treatment from the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza to Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City," the ministry said in a statement.

It noted that "one of the detained patients is in critical condition."

The ministry added that "seven patients remain at the Indonesian Hospital along with 10 medical staff members under dire conditions."

On Friday, Israeli forces raided Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern town of Beit Lahia, burning large sections of the medical facility and forcing patients and displaced civilians to flee.

Israel has killed more than 45,500 people in Gaza since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023 and reduced the enclave to rubble.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.



















