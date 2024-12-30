Germany launches €60 million of aid projects for Syria

Germany has commissioned several aid projects worth €60 million ($62.5 million) in Syria following the fall of ruler Bashar al-Assad, according to Development Minister Svenja Schulze.



"The humanitarian situation of the people in Syria is catastrophic," Schulze told RND media group in comments published on Monday.



She emphasized that nearly 14 years of civil war had left much of the country in ruins, with 90% of the population living in poverty and reliant on international assistance.



While the future of Syria remains uncertain, Schulze expressed cautious optimism, noting that there is potential for positive change and stressing the need to provide support to help make it happen.



She explained that the planned aid projects would be carried out solely through UN agencies and non-governmental organizations.



According to the Development Ministry, €25 million will go to the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF), which will focus on rehabilitating schools and providing psychosocial support for traumatized children.



Additionally, €19 million will be allocated to the UN Development Programme (UNDP), which organizes short-term job opportunities for internally displaced persons, such as clearing rubble and debris.



The funding comes from Germany's 2024 budget, which allocates a total of €132 million for Syria-related projects

