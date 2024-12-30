Ford’s X account reportedly hacked, pro-Palestinian messages posted

Ford Motor Company's official X account was reportedly hacked on Monday, with the compromised account posting pro-Palestinian messages.

The posts included phrases such as "Free Palestine" and "Israel is a terrorist state" and "ALL EYES ON GAZA," referencing Israel's ongoing offensive on Gaza, which killed more than 45,500 people since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

The tweets generated thousands of interactions before being deleted in hours.

Ford's account initially shared routine content promoting its F-Series trucks before the unauthorized posts appeared.

Several users demanded explanation regarding the reported hack.

The company has yet to release an official statement about the breach.