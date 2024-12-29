Yemen’s Houthis claim 13 attacks on Israeli targets in 10 days

Houthi forces carried out 13 attacks against Israeli targets in the past 10 days, the Yemeni group said on Sunday.

The local 26 September website, an outlet linked to the Houthi-run Defense Ministry, said most of the attacks targeted Tel Aviv in central Israel using hypersonic ballistic missiles during the period from Dec. 19 to 28.

On Saturday, a Houthi missile targeted the Nevatim Air Base in southern Israel's Negev region with the Houthis saying that the attack "hit its target successfully."

On Thursday, Israel launched airstrikes against Houthi-held positions in the capital Sanaa, and the coastal province of Al-Hudaydah.

The Houthis have targeted Israeli cargo ships or those associated with Tel Aviv in the Red Sea with missiles and drones in a show of support with the Gaza Strip, where nearly 45,500 people have been killed in Israel's genocidal war since Oct. 7, 2023.









