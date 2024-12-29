Venezuelan president reiterates commitment to ‘independence struggle’ in new year

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has pledged Saturday to continue the fight for his country's independence in 2025, stressing a vision of "more homeland, more independence, and more revolution."

Speaking at the year-end ceremony of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) in Caracas, he declared 2025 a year to strengthen collaboration among citizens, soldiers and police.

He affirmed his country's determination to defend its interests "at any cost, everywhere."

The president praised the FANB for its relentless efforts to maintain peace, stating: "What lies ahead is even greater. In the new year, we will defend our independence wherever and however necessary."

"Imperialist forces continue to pose a threat to Venezuela, but we have dealt them significant defeats over the past 25 years," he said.

"We must not forget that fascism still persists as a threat," Maduro underscored.

The ceremony was attended by Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez, Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello and the heads of the National Electoral Council (CNE) and the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), along with high-ranking military officials.

According to results announced July 29 by the CNE, Maduro won the presidential election and is set to take the oath of office Jan. 10.