Israeli army damages Baptist Hospital in Gaza

The Israeli army targeted the Baptist Hospital in Gaza on Sunday, escalating the ongoing destruction in the northern areas of the Gaza Strip.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that an Israeli artillery shell struck the top floor of the Baptist Hospital.

The hospital remains the last functioning medical facility in northern Gaza after the Kamal Adwan Hospital was rendered inoperable after the Israeli army destroyed and partially burned the Kamal Adwan Hospital, according to Anadolu's correspondent.

On Friday, the Israeli army stormed the Kamal Adwan Hospital, set it ablaze, and forced it completely out of service.

More than 350 people inside the hospital, including its director, Hussam Abu Safiya, 180 medical staff, and 75 patients and their companions, were detained and taken to an unknown location, according to Gaza's Government Media Office.

In October 2023, the Baptist Hospital was bombed by the Israeli army, killing 500 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

Israel launched a large-scale ground offensive in northern Gaza on Oct. 5, claiming to prevent the Palestinian group Hamas from regrouping. Palestinians, however, accuse Israel of seeking to occupy the area and forcibly displace its residents.

Since then, no humanitarian aid, including food, medicine, and fuel, has been allowed into the area, putting the remaining population at risk of famine.

Israel has killed nearly 45,500 people in Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023, cross-border attack by Hamas, reducing the enclave to rubble.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

