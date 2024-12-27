Israeli forces kill Palestinian youth in raid on West Bank

Israeli forces killed an 18-year-old Palestinian on Thursday during a raid in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The ministry released a statement saying that Zain Ali Atatire was killed during an Israeli military operation in the town of Yabad southwest of Jenin.

Israeli forces frequently conduct raids on homes in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, detaining Palestinians on various charges.

The operations often lead to confrontations between local residents and Israeli soldiers.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, attacks by Israeli forces and settlers in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem have resulted in the deaths of 835 Palestinians, including 167 children.