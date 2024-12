New ambassadors present their credentials to Turkish President Erdoğan

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday received letters of credentials from newly appointed ambassadors.

At the presidential complex in the capital Ankara, Erdoğan separately welcomed Muktesh Kumar Pardeshi of India, Abdulaziz Ahmed Al-Adwani of Kuwait and Francess Virginia Anderson of Sierra Leone.

After the new envoys' credentials were presented, souvenir photos were taken.