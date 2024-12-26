Lebanon says it hopes for neighborly relations with Syria’s new government

Lebanon said Thursday that it looks forward to having the best neighborly relations with the new government in Syria.



Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib made a phone call with his counterpart in the Syrian transitional government Assad al-Shibani to congratulate him on his appointment, wishing him success in his new role, the Lebanese Foreign Ministry said.



During the call, Bou Habib conveyed "his wishes for success in opening a new chapter for Syrian diplomacy in regional and international forums."



He also "took the opportunity to affirm Lebanon's commitment to Syria's unity, territorial integrity, independence, and the right of its people to self-determination," it added.



Bou Habib stressed Lebanon's aspiration for the best neighborly relations with the new Syrian government, serving the interests of both peoples and countries.



The top Lebanese diplomat expressed his desire to visit Syria, to which al-Shibani responded with a warm welcome, the ministry said.



According to the statement, the two ministers agreed on "the necessity of holding a meeting early next year to discuss mutual issues and concerns."



Bashar Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of the capital Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party's regime, which had been in power since 1963.



The takeover came after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) fighters captured key cities in a lightning offensive that lasted less than two weeks.





