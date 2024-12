Israeli warplanes launch new airstrikes in Yemen

Israeli warplanes launched a new wave of airstrikes in Yemen on Thursday amid rising regional tensions over Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, Israeli media said.



The new strikes targeted several sites at Sanaa airport and the port of Al-Hudaydah in western Yemen, the Israeli public broadcaster KAN said.



No details were yet available about casualties or damage.



The attacks coincided with a televised speech by Houthi leader Abdel-Malik al-Houthi.