3 women, 2 children among 14 Gazans killed in fresh Israeli strikes

Buildings lie in ruin in the northern Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, as seen from Israel, December 22, 2024. (REUTERS File Photo)

At least 14 Palestinians, including three women and two children, were killed in fresh Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, according to medical sources.

One source said eight people were killed in a strike on a home in the Sabra neighborhood in southern Gaza City.

Three women and two children were among the victims, he added.

Israeli artillery shelling was also reported in the Zeitoun neighborhood in southern Gaza City, but no information was yet available about casualties.

Four more Palestinians were killed and others injured when Israeli fighter jets hit another home in the northern town of Jabalia, another source said.

The bodies of two people were also recovered after an Israeli drone strike in northern Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, he added.

According to witnesses, a Palestinian nurse was injured when Israeli forces detonated another explosive-laden robot outside Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern town of Beit Lahia.

Another explosive-laden robot was detonated outside the Al-Awda Hospital, witnesses said.

Israel has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed nearly 45,400 people, most of them women and children, since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.
















