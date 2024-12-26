14 security personnel killed, 10 injured in ambush by former regime forces in Syria

At least 14 people were killed and 10 injured Wednesday in an ambush by remnants of Syria's ousted Bashar Assad regime targeting security forces of the new administration.

Interior Minister Mohammed Abdel Rahman told state news agency SANA that forces aligned with the former Assad regime attacked security personnel under the Interior Ministry in rural areas of Tartus province.

He said "14 Interior Ministry personnel were killed and 10 others wounded after...a treacherous ambush by remnants of the criminal regime" in Tartus "while performing their tasks of maintaining security and safety."

Bashar Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of the capital Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party's regime, which had been in power since 1963.

