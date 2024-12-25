Israeli army detonates explosive robots near Gaza hospital

The Israeli military detonated two explosive-laden robots on Tuesday near the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, causing loud explosions heard as far as Gaza City, witnesses told Anadolu.

Due to the intensity of Israeli fire in the area, details remain unavailable.

The hospital's director, Hussam Abu Safiya, issued a statement Monday that described escalating Israeli military actions around the facility. He reported that "tanks and bulldozers unexpectedly approached the hospital's western gate under heavy fire directed at the hospital and its departments."

Abu Safiya added that gunfire penetrated critical hospital sections, including the intensive care unit, maternity ward and specialized surgery department, forcing staff to evacuate patients into corridors for safety.

Since the onset of Israel's military operation in northern Gaza, the Kamal Adwan Hospital and its surroundings have been repeatedly targeted by shelling and gunfire. The hospital is also under siege, with Israeli forces tightening their control through ground vehicles and aerial drones.

Israel has continued a large-scale ground operation in northern Gaza since Oct. 5 to allegedly prevent the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, from regrouping. Palestinians, however, accuse Israel of seeking to occupy the area and forcibly displace its residents.

Since then, no sufficient humanitarian aid including food, medicine and fuel has been allowed into the area, leaving the remaining population on the verge of imminent famine.

The onslaught was the latest episode in a brutal Israeli war on Gaza that has killed more than 45,300 victims, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

