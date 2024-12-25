Israel sticks to guns amid hostage swap deal talks, vows control over Gaza

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz reaffirmed Wednesday evening that the country intends to maintain control of the Gaza Strip while establishing security zones and buffer zones.

Katz's remarks come as sensitive negotiations on a hostage swap deal and a cease-fire continue, contradicting previous statements by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about efforts to secure the release of Israeli captives in Gaza.

During a visit to the Philadelphi Corridor along the Gaza-Egypt border, accompanied by senior military officials, Katz said he came to meet commanders and soldiers who, according to his office, are "doing extraordinary work to ensure Israel's security and create conditions for the release of abductees."

He emphasized that the Israeli military would retain security control over Gaza to prevent future threats, including tunnels and military infrastructure used by Palestinian resistance factions.

Despite these escalating statements, Katz claimed that his government is working to achieve the dual goals of releasing all captives and defeating Hamas. He vowed that Hamas would no longer rule Gaza, "either politically or militarily."

Egypt and Qatar mediated the negotiations, which have been fraught with setbacks. Hamas accused Israel of introducing new conditions on the cease-fire, hostage swap, and return of displaced Palestinians, delaying an agreement that was reportedly nearing completion.

In a statement, Hamas said talks in Doha are progressing seriously, with the group demonstrating "responsibility and flexibility" to ensure success. However, Netanyahu's office claims that Hamas is posing "new obstacles."

The hostage-prisoner swap talks have stalled multiple times. Netanyahu has reportedly insisted on retaining control over the Philadelphi Corridor on the Gaza-Egypt border, the Rafah Crossing, and conducting searches of returnees to Gaza through the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza.

Hamas, for its part, demands a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and a full cessation of hostilities as conditions for any agreement.

Currently, Israel holds over 10,300 Palestinians in its prisons, while an estimated 100 Israeli captives remain in Gaza. Hamas has also said that dozens of Israeli captives have been killed in indiscriminate Israeli airstrikes.

Israel has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed nearly 45,400 people, most of them women and children, since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.









.