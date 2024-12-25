HOUTHIS THREATEN US TARGETS IN MIDDLE EAST AMID ISRAELS YEMEN STRIKES

The Yemeni Iran-backed Houthi group threatened Tuesday to target US interests in the Middle East if strikes on Yemen persist.

Houthi Supreme Political Council Member Mohammed Ali al-Houthi issued a stark warning to Washington in a video on X.

"We caution Americans against targeting Yemen. If they do not stop, we will strike US interests in the region, ignoring any red lines," said al-Houthi. "Either Israel's attacks on Gaza and Yemen will cease, or we will target sensitive American assets to deliver our message."

The message came after the Houthis claimed Sunday to have shot down a US F-18 fighter jet in an attack on an aircraft carrier in the Red Sea.

It said the operation "was carried out using eight cruise missiles and 17 drones, resulting in the downing of an F-18 fighter jet while the destroyers attempted to intercept the Yemeni drones and missiles."

US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced Sunday that a US Navy F/A-18 fighter jet was downed by "friendly fire" over the Red Sea.

Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes Thursday on the Yemeni coastal city of Al-Hudaydah and the national capital of Sanaa in retaliation for the Houthi drone and missile attacks.

The attacks were the third wave of airstrikes launched by Tel Aviv against Houthi-held sites in Yemen since July.

The Houthis have targeted Israeli cargo ships or those associated with Tel Aviv in the Red Sea with missiles and drones in a show of support with the Gaza Strip, where more than 45,200 victims have been killed in Israel's genocidal war since Oct. 7, 2023.