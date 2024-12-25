Death toll from Palestinian security operation in Jenin rises to 7

A Palestinian security personnel died of injuries in the West Bank city of Jenin, taking the death toll from an ongoing security operation in the area to seven, a security spokesman said on Wednesday.

Palestinian security forces launched an operation two weeks ago against what they call "outlaws" in the Jenin refugee camp.

Anwar Rajab, a spokesperson for the Palestinian security forces, said an intelligence agent succumbed to his wounds on Wednesday "while fulfilling his duty in Jenin camp."

According to local media, at least seven people have so far been killed in the campaign, including three security personnel, three civilians, and a commander of the Islamic Jihad group.

The operation has triggered accusations from several Palestinian factions, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad, for the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority of targeting resistance fighters in the camp.

On Sunday, the Palestinian Non-Governmental Network, an umbrella of over 130 Palestinian rights groups, appealed for dialogue to address the conflict in Jenin.

On Monday, Hamas accused the Palestinian security forces of burning homes of resistance fighters in the Jenin refugee camp.

Tension has been running high across the occupied West Bank due to Israel's brutal war on the Gaza Strip, which has killed over 44,300 people, mostly women and children, following a Hamas attack last year.



















