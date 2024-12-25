9 Israelis hurt after rocket fire from Yemen

Nine Israelis were injured while running for shelter after rocket fire from Yemen early Wednesday, Israeli media said.

Air defenses intercepted a ballistic missile fired from Yemen before entering Israeli airspace, the Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported.

The attack caused air-raid sirens to sound in the Tel Aviv metropolitan area with nine people hurt while running for shelter, KAN said.

A military statement confirmed that a missile from Yemen was intercepted before entering Israeli airspace.

There was no immediate comment from the Houthi group in Yemen on the Israeli claim.

On Monday, the Yemeni Houthi group said that it had launched two combat drones towards military targets in Jaffa and Ashkelon in Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Sunday to act against the Houthis in Yemen.

The Houthis have targeted Israeli cargo ships or those associated with Tel Aviv in the Red Sea with missiles and drones in a show of support with the Gaza Strip, where over 45,300 people have been killed in Israel's genocidal war since Oct. 7, 2023.













