Israel reports fresh missile attack from Yemen

The Israeli army claimed on Tuesday to have intercepted a missile fired from Yemen, marking the third attack by the Houthi group within a week.

A military statement said air-raid sirens were activated in central Israel, including Tel Aviv, after rocket fire from Yemen.

The army said the missile was shot down before entering Israeli airspace by the long-range Arrow air defense system.

According to the Israeli public broadcaster KAN, "millions of Israelis" ran to shelters after air-raid sirens were activated in central Israel.

An Israeli woman was seriously injured while running to a shelter, KAN said.

There was no comment from the Houthi group on the Israeli claim.

On Monday, the Yemeni group said that it launched two combat drones towards military targets in Jaffa and Ashkelon in Israel.

The attack came two days after at least 20 Israelis were injured on Saturday when a missile launched from Yemen landed in the Tel Aviv-Jaffa area in central Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Sunday to act against the Houthis in Yemen.

According to Israeli media, the Houthis have launched over 200 ballistic missiles and 170 drones at Israeli targets since the outbreak of the Gaza war last October.

The Houthis have targeted Israeli cargo ships or those associated with Tel Aviv in the Red Sea with missiles and drones in a show of support with the Gaza Strip, where over 45,300 people have been killed in Israel's genocidal war since Oct. 7, 2023.

















