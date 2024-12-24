1 child killed every hour in Gaza amid Israeli onslaught: UN

At least 14,500 Palestinian children have been killed in Israel's ongoing war on the Gaza Strip since last year, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said on Tuesday.

"One child gets killed every hour. These are not numbers. These are lives cut short," UNRWA said in a statement.

"Killing children cannot be justified. Those who survive are scarred physically and emotionally."

Deprived of learning, the UN agency said, Palestinian boys and girls in Gaza sift through the rubble.

"The clock is ticking for these children. They are losing their lives, their futures and mostly their hope."

Israel has continued a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7 last year despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

More than 45,300 people, mostly women and children, have been killed and over 107,700 injured, according to local health authorities.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.























