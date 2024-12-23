Top delegations from Jordan, Qatar visit Damascus to meet Syria’s new administration leader

The handout picture released by the Jordanian Foreign Ministry shows Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (L) being received by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) leader Ahmed al-Sharaa in Damascus on December 23, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Top delegations from Jordan and Qatar visited Damascus on Monday for talks with the leader of Syria's new administration, Ahmed al-Sharaa.

A Jordanian Foreign Ministry statement said Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi "is currently holding extensive talks" with al-Sharaa, without giving further details.

Qatari Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mohammed al-Khulaifi also arrived in the Syrian capital, leading a high-level delegation.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said al-Khulaifi will hold a series of meetings with Syrian officials "to embody Qatar's firm position in providing all the support to the Syrian people."

Al-Khulaifi arrived aboard a Qatar Airways plane, marking the first flight to from Doha to Damascus since the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in Syria.

In the past few days, al-Sharaa met with several foreign and Arab delegations in Damascus, including from the U.S. and Saudi Arabia.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party regime which had been in power since 1963.

The takeover came after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) fighters captured key cities in a lightning offensive that lasted less than two weeks.













