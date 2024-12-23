SAUDI DELEGATION MET LEADER OF SYRIAS NEW ADMINISTRATION: REPORT

A Saudi delegation met with the leader of the new Syrian administration, Ahmed Al-Sharaa, in the Syrian capital Damascus on Sunday, according to Saudi media on Monday.

The Al-Arabiya news channel reported that a Saudi delegation headed by a consultant from the kingdom's royal court met with Al-Sharaa at the People's Palace in Damascus.

However, it did not provide further details about the meeting.

The broadcaster quoted Al-Sharaa as saying in a previous statement that both Saudi Arabia and Syria "look forward to a shared vision for Damascus in terms of cooperation and economic development."

Bashar Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party regime which had been in power since 1963.

The takeover came after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) fighters captured key cities in a lightning offensive that lasted less than two weeks.