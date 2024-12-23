Israel targets homes in southern Lebanon in latest violations of cease-fire

The Israeli military targeted and demolished homes in southern Lebanon on Sunday in the latest violations of a cease-fire that began on Nov. 27.

The number of violations by the Israeli military has reached 287, resulting in 31 deaths and 37 injuries, according to official reports.

Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported that the Israeli military destroyed numerous homes in the town of Kfarkela in Nabatieh governorate in southern Lebanon.

Similar actions were reported in the Hanin area of Bint Jbeil, where homes were also targeted.

Israeli forces maintain a heavy presence across several areas of Bint Jbeil, continuing operations to destroy homes and infrastructure.

According to Lebanon's Ministry of Health, at least 4,061 people have been killed since Oct. 8, 2023, including 1,106 women and children and 222 health care workers.

Another 16,661 people have been injured.

The cease-fire agreement between Israel and Lebanon stipulated that the Lebanese government would prevent Hezbollah or any other armed groups from launching operations against Israel, while Israel pledged to refrain from conducting military attacks on civilian, military or government targets in Lebanon by land, sea or air.