Israel signs up to $550M deal to sell advanced air defense system to Slovakia

Israel has signed a deal worth over two billion shekels ($550 million) to sell an advanced air defense system to Slovakia.

A Defense Ministry statement called the deal to sell the BARAK MX Integrated Air Defense System the largest-ever defense export agreement with Slovakia.

The ministry said that the air defense platform, designed to counter aerial threats such as ballistic missiles, "will enhance Slovakia's defense capabilities."

The statement, however, did not specify the delivery date of the system.

According to Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, the air defense system is known for its flexible capability to counter threats from various sources, including fighter jets, helicopters, UAVs, cruise missiles, surface-to-air missiles, and tactical ballistic missiles.

It includes three interceptors for operational ranges of 35, 70, and 150 km, each equipped with an active radar seeker, dual-pulse engine, and powerful warhead, and offers an "unparalleled interception performance against a wide range of threats."

In August, the Slovak Defense Ministry said it approved a plan for buying six mobile air defense systems from Israel.





















