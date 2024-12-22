TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER, SYRIAS NEW LEADER TAKE IN DAMASCUS VIEWS FROM MOUNT QASIOUN

Turkish foreign minister, Syria's new leader take in Damascus views from Mount Qasioun

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Ahmed al Sharaa, leader of the new Syrian administration, enjoyed tea while taking in the sweeping views of Damascus from Mount Qasioun.

Following their joint press conference earlier in the day, Fidan and al Sharaa visited the prominent landmark in Damascus in the evening.

Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yılmaz shared a photograph of the duo on the social media platform X, highlighting their visit to the site.

Mount Qasioun, a vantage point that overlooks much of Damascus, holds historical and strategic significance in Syria's civil war. The conflict erupted in 2011 after the regime's violent crackdown on public demonstrations calling for freedom and reform.

The ousted regime had heavily deployed forces, primarily soldiers from the Fourth Division, led by Assad's brother, Maher. The area was also declared off-limits to civilians.

Mount Qasioun remains a site of strategic importance for the defense of Damascus, while also serving as one of the best locations for panoramic views of the Syrian capital.