Israeli army blows up several homes in Lebanon, in new cease-fire violation

The Israeli army blew up several homes in southern Lebanon on Sunday, in the latest violation of a cease-fire agreement, Lebanese media said.

The structures were detonated in the town of Hanin in Bint Jbeil district, the state news agency NNA reported.

"Several towns in Bint Jbeil district are facing an Israeli demolition campaign since the start of the cease-fire," the broadcaster said.

Lebanese authorities have reported at least 286 Israeli violations, including the death of at least 30 people and the injury of 37 others, since the cease-fire agreement came into force on Nov. 27.

Under the cease-fire terms, Israel is required to withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line - a de facto border - in phases, while the Lebanese army is to deploy in southern Lebanon within 60 days.

Over 4,000 people were killed and more than 16,500 injured in Israeli attacks in Lebanon, and over 1 million others displaced since October 2023, according to Lebanese health authorities.























