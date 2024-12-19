Hamas says 4 Israeli soldiers stabbed, weapons seized in northern Gaza

Palestinian resistance group Hamas said Thursday that one of its fighters stabbed four Israeli soldiers and seized their weapons in the northern Gaza Strip.

The group's armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said that the soldiers were stabbed at "point-blank range" and their weapons were taken in the Jabalia refugee camp.

There was no comment from the Israeli army on the claim.

Israel has continued a large-scale ground operation in northern Gaza since Oct. 5 to allegedly prevent the Palestinian group Hamas from regrouping. Palestinians, however, accuse Israel of seeking to occupy the area and forcibly displace its residents.

Since then, no sufficient humanitarian aid including food, medicine and fuel has been allowed into the area, leaving the remaining population on the verge of imminent famine.

The onslaught was the latest episode in a brutal Israeli war on the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 45,100 people, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on Gaza.