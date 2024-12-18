Pentagon says situation in Syria is 'fragile,' talks with Türkiye continuing

The situation in Syria is "fragile" and talks with Türkiye are continuing, the Pentagon said Tuesday, amid ongoing tensions over US support for the PKK/YPG-led SDF.

Spokesperson Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder said communication with Türkiye is focused on "the situation in Syria writ large," including efforts "to ensure that the people of Syria are able to experience security and stability" following the ouster of President Bashar Assad.

"Türkiye is a very valued NATO ally, and we continue to keep lines of communication open as it relates to the situation in Syria, as it relates to regional security interests like ISIS," Ryder told reporters.

"I'm confident that we'll continue to keep having those conversations with Türkiye and other regional partners on this issue," he added.

The US has primarily relied on the SDF to partner with in counter-Daesh/ISIS operations in Syria. But Washington's support has greatly strained relations between the NATO allies.

The SDF is led by the YPG, the Syrian branch of the PKK, a designated terrorist organization in the US and Türkiye.

In response to a question from Anadolu, Ryder said "we recognize the situation right now in Syria is fragile, particularly as it relates to the post-Assad regime. US forces have been working closely with the SDF for years now on the defeat ISIS mission, and that continues to be our focus."

"We all have a vested interest in ensuring that ISIS is not allowed to regroup and resurge and return to the kinds of activities that we saw previously," he added.







