Houthis express readiness to sign Yemen peace roadmap but rejects ceasing Red Sea attacks

The Houthi group said Tuesday it is ready to sign a roadmap aimed at resolving Yemen's nearly decade-long conflict while rejecting any connection between the peace process and their attacks in the Red Sea.

The announcement came during a meeting in Sana'a between Houthi Foreign Minister Jamal Amer and UN envoy office representatives, Mohamed El-Ghanem and economic advisor Dirk Jan Omtzigt, according to the group's Saba news agency.

Amer emphasized that "Sana'a is fully prepared to sign the roadmap as a gateway to political resolution in Yemen," dismissing claims that the roadmap's delay is due to the U.S. pressure on the Houthis to cease support for Gaza amid the ongoing Israeli assault.

He added that "any attempt to link the peace roadmap to the escalation in the Red Sea is categorically rejected" and warned such pressure would yield "counterproductive results."

Since November 2023, the Houthis have targeted Israeli-linked cargo ships in the Red Sea with missiles and drones, citing solidarity with Gaza amid Israeli military operations that began on Oct. 7 the same year. These attacks have reportedly killed or injured over 149,000 Palestinians.

In response, the U.S. and British forces launched airstrikes on Houthi positions earlier this year, prompting the Houthis to declare U.S. and British vessels legitimate military targets and expand their attacks to the Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean.

During the meeting, Amer also called for addressing Yemen's economic challenges by establishing agreed-upon mechanisms for the joint economic committee, which was formed under the 2018 Stockholm Agreement to improve economic conditions and ensure the payment of government salaries.

The internationally recognized Yemen government has not yet commented on the matter.

While UN envoy Hans Grundberg reiterated last week the need for all parties to implement the roadmap unveiled a year ago, progress has stalled amid accusations between the Yemeni government and the Houthis over responsibility for delays.

The roadmap, announced by Grundberg in December 2023, includes a comprehensive cease-fire and measures to improve living conditions for Yemenis. Despite both sides' stated commitments, no tangible progress has been achieved.

Yemen has experienced relative calm for nearly two and a half years following a war that began nearly a decade ago. The conflict pits Iran-backed Houthis, who control several regions including Sana'a, against Saudi-led coalition-backed government forces.



















